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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26 [Image 12 of 12]

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Stunt pilot Yoshihide Muroya performs preflight checks during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held an air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an exciting experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static display aircraft, aerial performances, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9657195
    VIRIN: 260503-M-BU985-1192
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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    TAGS

    FD26, Friendship Day, U.S,-Japan Alliance, Bilateral, Friendship, Cooperation

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