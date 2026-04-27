Guests pose for a photo in a static display during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9657193
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-BU985-1152
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26 [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.