2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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Soldiers assigned to the Sustainment Center of Excellence arrive at the Tigerland barracks to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)