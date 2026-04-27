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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 3]

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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers assigned to the Sustainment Center of Excellence arrive at the Tigerland barracks to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9656982
    VIRIN: 260502-A-GG554-1043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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