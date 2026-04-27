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Tank and Bradley crews from across the U.S. Army and partner nations compete during the 2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition in the Stress Shoot and Medical Lane event May 2, 2026, at Malone 17 Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)