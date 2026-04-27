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    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition [Image 1 of 6]

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    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Tank and Bradley crews from across the U.S. Army and partner nations compete during the 2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition in the Stress Shoot and Medical Lane event May 2, 2026, at Malone 17 Range, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9656771
    VIRIN: 260502-A-QR442-5701
    Resolution: 6227x4151
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition

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    Fort Benning
    sullivan cup
    Armorweek
    Daniel Marble
    2026 Sullivan Cup International Best Armor Crew Competition

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