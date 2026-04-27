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    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training [Image 1 of 5]

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    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training

    HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, refuel a HH-60M Black Hawk as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, S.D., May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:15
    Photo ID: 9656763
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-HR682-1266
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kinsey Schuchhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training
    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training
    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training
    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training
    Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training

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