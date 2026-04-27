Annual Wildland Fire and South Dakota Army National Guard Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, refuel a HH-60M Black Hawk as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, S.D., May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments.