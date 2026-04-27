African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing

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Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammed Benlouali, chief of staff of the Southern Zone shares remarks during the African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco May 1, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk)