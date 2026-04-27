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    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing [Image 4 of 5]

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    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman, deputy commanding general-reserve, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during the African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco May 1, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:54
    Photo ID: 9656745
    VIRIN: 260501-A-PI656-1026
    Resolution: 5151x3339
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing
    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing
    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing
    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing
    African Lion 26 academic graduation ceremony strengthens multinational military knowledge sharing

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