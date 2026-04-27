Arkansas National Guard Commissions Nine Officers

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The Arkansas National Guard commissioned nine second lieutenants following their graduation from Officer Candidate School (OCS) this morning. This achievement marks the beginning of their service as Army officers. Our new officers are listed below:

• 2nd Lt. Isaac Blankenship (Field Artillery)

• 2nd Lt. Juan Falquez (Infantry) - Distinguished Honor Graduate

• 2nd Lt. Sebastian Falquez (Field Artillery)

• 2nd Lt. Christine Gitumbi (Cyber Warfare)

• 2nd Lt. Bryan Harris (Infantry) - Leadership Award Winner

• 2nd Lt. Connor Kennedy (Field Artillery) - Academic Award Winner

• 2nd Lt. Edgar Pacheco (Field Artillery) - Physical Fitness Award Winner

• 2nd Lt. John Thomas (Field Artillery)

• 2nd Lt. Nathan Trexler (Engineer)

Col. Chris Heathscott, keynote speaker for the ceremony, challenged the newly commissioned officers to remain lifelong learners, stay engaged with their Soldiers, and fiercely protect their character; reminders that leadership is both a privilege and a responsibility.

Since its establishment in 1938, Officer Candidate School has built leaders through strict discipline, rigorous training, and a foundation of professional excellence. Today’s program continues that legacy through a process designed to develop leadership, sharpen military skills, and instill the values required of Army officers.

These nine leaders now join a proud tradition, ready to lead with character, courage, and commitment. Please join us in congratulating them!