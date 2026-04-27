FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing

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Lt. Col. Rich Pantusa, 302d Operations Group chief of aerial firefighting provides a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) orientation briefing to Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 2, 2026. EPLOs are specially trained and experienced military reserve component officers who assist Defense Coordinating Officers and civilian authorities in every state and territory understand and utilize the many military capabilities and support available during natural or man-made disasters or national special security events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)