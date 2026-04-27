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    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 4]

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    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers posing for a group photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 2, 2026. EPLOs are specially trained and experienced military reserve component officers who assist Defense Coordinating Officers and civilian authorities in every state and territory understand and utilize the many military capabilities and support available during natural or man-made disasters or national special security events. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9656516
    VIRIN: 260502-F-F3649-1001
    Resolution: 3589x2271
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing
    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing
    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing
    FEMA Region 8 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers Visit the 302d Airlift Wing

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