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    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues [Image 7 of 9]

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    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts a swim rescue near Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 11:24
    Photo ID: 9656300
    VIRIN: 260414-M-HC655-1173
    Resolution: 3694x2467
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues
    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues

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    TAGS

    22d MEU, USMC, Water Survival, BLT 3/6, SOUTHCOM, CaribOps

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