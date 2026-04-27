A U.S. Marine Corps infantry platoon commander with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), demonstrates a swim rescue near Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9656298
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-HC655-1107
|Resolution:
|3517x2349
|Size:
|982.2 KB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Rescues [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.