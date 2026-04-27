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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland [Image 8 of 10]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Samuel Steward, a platoon sergeant with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle during marksmanship training on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, May 1, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9656148
    VIRIN: 260501-M-CK747-1725
    Resolution: 6589x4393
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland

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    Range, Marines, FleetReadiness, PrideofthePacific, USS Portland, INDOPACOM

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