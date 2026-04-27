11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Marksmanship Training aboard USS Portland

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Neil Rivas, a rifleman with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine during marksmanship training on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) in the Pacific Ocean, May 1, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)