U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, recover an unmanned surface vessel, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, Apr. 29, 2026.The unmanned surface vessel is capable of integrating advanced sensor payloads, allowing units to detect and track maritime activity beyond visual range. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)