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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, recover an unmanned surface vessel, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, Apr. 29, 2026.The unmanned surface vessel is capable of integrating advanced sensor payloads, allowing units to detect and track maritime activity beyond visual range. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 06:49
    Photo ID: 9655728
    VIRIN: 260429-A-SU971-6376
    Resolution: 3916x2616
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines
    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines
    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines
    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    interoperabiilty
    Philippines
    USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026)
    bk26

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