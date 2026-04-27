U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare and launch an unmanned surface vessel, during Exercise Balikatan 2026, in La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, Apr. 29, 2026. The unmanned surface vessel is capable of extended-duration autonomous operations, allowing units to maintain persistent surveillance of coastal areas without continuous human involvement. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)