Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school

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U.S. and Philippine Army soldiers wait in line to rappel during the jungle operations training course as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 1, 2026. U.S. Army and Philippine Army soldiers learned how to survive, fight, and win in tropical environments during the school. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)