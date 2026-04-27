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    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school [Image 6 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Philippine Army soldier trains on rappel descent during jungle operations training course as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 1, 2026. U.S. Army and Philippine Army soldiers learned how to survive, fight, and win in tropical environments during the school. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9655700
    VIRIN: 260501-A-VC863-1432
    Resolution: 4925x3283
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school
    Balikatan 2026: Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers rappel in jungle school

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