Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal

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Senior officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S., Canada, and Japan Self-Defense Force conducted a Joint Task Force maritime strike rehearsal during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw)