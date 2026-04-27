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    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal [Image 3 of 6]

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    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal

    PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Tyler B. Robinson, maritime strike officer in charge assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to a brief during a Joint Task Force maritime strike rehearsal as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9655587
    VIRIN: 260430-A-GV482-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 717.39 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Task Forces maritime strike rehearsal

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