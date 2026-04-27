Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam personnel practice emergency shelter operations during Hurricane Exercise 2026 to enhance preparedness for major weather events.

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Tania Washington assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), places blankets onto cots at a simulated “safe haven” during Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2026 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam fitness center, May 1, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)