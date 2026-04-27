JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Andrew Trevizo, left, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Emergency Operations Center manager, instructs Sailors on setting up cots for a simulated “safe haven” during Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2026 at the JBPHH fitness center, May 1, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9655343
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-VD165-1011
|Resolution:
|7101x5464
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam personnel practice emergency shelter operations during Hurricane Exercise 2026 to enhance preparedness for major weather events. [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.