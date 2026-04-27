Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point

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Airmen assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron drive Team Hickam Honorary Commanders during a tour to Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Apr. 28, 2026. The Honorary Commanders toured Ka’ena Point to learn about the Space Force’s role in remote satellite tracking, receiving and processing data and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from command centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Casey Sturdivan)