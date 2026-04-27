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    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point [Image 4 of 5]

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    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Casey Sturdivan 

    15th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron drive Team Hickam Honorary Commanders during a tour to Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Apr. 28, 2026. The Honorary Commanders toured Ka’ena Point to learn about the Space Force’s role in remote satellite tracking, receiving and processing data and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from command centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Casey Sturdivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:50
    Photo ID: 9655322
    VIRIN: 260428-F-ME306-7114
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Casey Sturdivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point
    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point
    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point
    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point
    Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point

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    civic leaders
    honorary commanders
    Space Force

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