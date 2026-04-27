Team Hickam Honorary Commanders visit Ka'ena Point

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U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher (right), 15th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood (left), 15th Wing command chief, ride alongside a Team Hickam Honorary Commander at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Apr. 28, 2026. The Honorary Commanders toured Ka’ena Point to learn about the Space Force’s role in remote satellite tracking, receiving and processing data and enabling control of satellites by relaying commands from command centers. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Casey Sturdivan)