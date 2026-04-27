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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir [Image 2 of 2]

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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

    HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Sabrina Day 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Kelley Trebesch, an HH-60M Black Hawk pilot with the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conducts a crew change during annual wildland fire certification training at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are prepared to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9655186
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-VS867-1486
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Sabrina Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir
    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

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