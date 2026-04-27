South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Kelley Trebesch, an HH-60M Black Hawk pilot with the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conducts a crew change during annual wildland fire certification training at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are prepared to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local agencies.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:45
|Photo ID:
|9655186
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-VS867-1486
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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