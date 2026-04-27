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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir [Image 1 of 2]

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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

    HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Sabrina Day 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct aerial water delivery using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9655184
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-VS867-1484
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1000.26 KB
    Location: HILL CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Sabrina Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir
    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

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    South Dakota Army National Guard

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