South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response at Angostura Reservoir

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U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct aerial water delivery using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments.