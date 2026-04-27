146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)

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California Air National Guard’s Tech. Sgt. David Cervantes, assigned to the 146th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class on Law of War during Ready Airman Training hosted at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, April 30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)