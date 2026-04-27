(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0) [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard’s Tech. Sgt. David Cervantes, assigned to the 146th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class on Law of War during Ready Airman Training hosted at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, April 30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9655174
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-CA329-1030
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0) [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)
    146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law of war, rat, ready airman training, 146 aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery