California Air National Guard’s Tech. Sgt. David Cervantes, assigned to the 146th Security Forces Squadron, instructs a class on Law of War during Ready Airman Training hosted at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, April 30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9655174
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-CA329-1030
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0) [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.