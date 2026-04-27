California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing participates in Explosive Ordnance Hazard during Ready Airman Training hosted at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, April 30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9655176
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-CA329-1035
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 146th Airlift Wing conducts Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0) [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.