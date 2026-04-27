Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo is presented with SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate of the Year Award by Capt. Alex Baerg, Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer during Naval Base Kitsap SAPR [Sexual Assault Prevention Response] Unit Victim Advocate Appreciation Ceremony, held April 30, 2026 program (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9655006
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-QW460-1012
|Resolution:
|2156x1944
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year
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