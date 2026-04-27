Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:01 Photo ID: 9655006 VIRIN: 260430-N-QW460-1012 Resolution: 2156x1944 Size: 1.18 MB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.