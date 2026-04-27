(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo is presented with SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate of the Year Award by Capt. Alex Baerg, Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer during Naval Base Kitsap SAPR [Sexual Assault Prevention Response] Unit Victim Advocate Appreciation Ceremony, held April 30, 2026 program (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9655006
    VIRIN: 260430-N-QW460-1012
    Resolution: 2156x1944
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year
    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, victim advocate, SAPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery