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    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

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    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    UVA Triad of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo [middle] is flanked by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Maritza Reaves [left] and HM1 Joshua Vidito at Naval Base Kitsap SAPR [Sexual Assault Prevention Response] Unit Victim Advocate Appreciation Ceremony, held April 30, 2026. Lumoljo was unanimously selected from among 135 SAPR UVAs for the SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate of the Year Award, “in recognition of her leadership, meaningful impact on victims’ lives, and eight years of compassionate service and dedication to the program (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9655003
    VIRIN: 260430-N-QW460-1002
    Resolution: 2614x1906
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year
    NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

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    NMRTC Bremerton, nhb, Navy Medicine, unit victim advocate, SAPR

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