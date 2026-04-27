NMRTC Bremerton Sailor selected as SAPR Unit Victim Advocate of the Year

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UVA Triad of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton… Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rose Ann Lumoljo [middle] is flanked by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Maritza Reaves [left] and HM1 Joshua Vidito at Naval Base Kitsap SAPR [Sexual Assault Prevention Response] Unit Victim Advocate Appreciation Ceremony, held April 30, 2026. Lumoljo was unanimously selected from among 135 SAPR UVAs for the SAPR Uniformed Victim Advocate of the Year Award, “in recognition of her leadership, meaningful impact on victims’ lives, and eight years of compassionate service and dedication to the program (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).