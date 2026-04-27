Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21 Photo ID: 9654602 VIRIN: 260416-F-SE700-7054 Resolution: 5394x3611 Size: 3.5 MB Location: TEXAS, US

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This work, 97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.