97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

The 97th Flying Training Squadron renders their first salute to Lt. Col. Blake Nixon, incoming 97th Flying Training Squadron commander, at Sheppard AFB, Texas, April 16, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9654602
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-SE700-7054
|Resolution:
|5394x3611
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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