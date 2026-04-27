(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka 

    82nd Training Wing

    The 97th Flying Training Squadron renders their first salute to Lt. Col. Blake Nixon, incoming 97th Flying Training Squadron commander, at Sheppard AFB, Texas, April 16, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9654602
    VIRIN: 260416-F-SE700-7054
    Resolution: 5394x3611
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander
    97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery