97th Flying Training Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Miles Newsome, outgoing 97th Flying Training Squadron commander, relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Blake Nixon, incoming 97th Flying Training Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Sheppard AFB, Texas, April 16, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9654599
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-SE700-5587
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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