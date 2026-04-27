Date Taken: 04.02.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:42 Photo ID: 9653702 VIRIN: 260402-A-SQ075-1320 Resolution: 1284x723 Size: 172.87 KB Location: US

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This work, CH-47 taking off after receiving fuel from Buc-cees FARP during JRTC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.