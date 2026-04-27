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    CH-47 taking off after receiving fuel from Buc-cees FARP during JRTC [Image 2 of 3]

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    CH-47 taking off after receiving fuel from Buc-cees FARP during JRTC

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off after receiving fuel from a Buc-ee’s Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation in Alexandria, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9653702
    VIRIN: 260402-A-SQ075-1320
    Resolution: 1284x723
    Size: 172.87 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CH-47 taking off after receiving fuel from Buc-cees FARP during JRTC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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