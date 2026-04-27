CH-47 taking off after receiving fuel from Buc-cees FARP during JRTC

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off after receiving fuel from a Buc-ee’s Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation in Alexandria, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9653702
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-SQ075-1320
|Resolution:
|1284x723
|Size:
|172.87 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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