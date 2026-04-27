Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on HTAPs setup at the Southwestern Border

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Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on setting up the HEMTT Tanker Aviation Refueling System at the Southwest border during the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade’s rotation. None of the Soldiers trained were assigned to an aviation unit. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)