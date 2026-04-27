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    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on HTAPs setup at the Southwestern Border [Image 1 of 3]

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    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on HTAPs setup at the Southwestern Border

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on setting up the HEMTT Tanker Aviation Refueling System at the Southwest border during the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade’s rotation. None of the Soldiers trained were assigned to an aviation unit. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9653696
    VIRIN: 250716-A-SQ075-2116
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 110.29 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Damien Drake instructs Soldiers on HTAPs setup at the Southwestern Border [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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