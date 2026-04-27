Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor meets with a resident in the New Gannam subdivision during a recent walking town hall event.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:41
|Photo ID:
|9653426
|VIRIN:
|260429-O-HK190-1926
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall
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