Date Taken: 04.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:41 Photo ID: 9653426 VIRIN: 260429-O-HK190-1926 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.34 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

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This work, Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.