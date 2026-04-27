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    Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall [Image 1 of 3]

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    Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Derrick Matthews 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor meets with a resident in the New Gannam subdivision during a recent walking town hall event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:41
    Photo ID: 9653426
    VIRIN: 260429-O-HK190-1926
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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