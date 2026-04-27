Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall



HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga.



The Hunter Army Airfield Garrison command team recently conducted a "Walking Town Hall" through the New Gannam subdivision. This proactive community engagement event was aimed to foster open communication, address resident concerns, and improve the overall quality of life for Soldiers and their families living on post.



Rather than hosting a traditional town hall event in a conference center, the command team hit the pavement, going door to door to speak directly with residents.



The primary focus of these conversations was to seek honest, immediate feedback regarding the current state of post housing. “I want to know how the community feels and going out actively and seeking their feedback matters, said Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Derick Taylor.



Leadership also used the opportunity to promote the ongoing Tenant Satisfaction Survey. During their visits, the command team emphasized to families that providing feedback in the survey and participation is critical. The data collected from the survey directly informs Army leadership on where to focus resources, driving future housing improvements and policy changes for the installation.



In addition to gathering feedback, the walking town hall served as an active platform for the command team to provide updates on several key community initiatives and concerns.



The team provided updates on the ongoing installation of new speed bumps throughout the housing areas, a project designed to curb speeding and ensure the safety of neighborhood children and pedestrians. Leaders addressed questions regarding maintenance, providing updates on the status of submitted housing work orders and reassured families that their maintenance issues are being actively tracked. The command team also shared exciting news regarding the highly anticipated opening of the popular installation splash pad, answering a frequent question among families with young children.



The walking town hall initiative represents the Garrison command team's ongoing commitment to transparent communication, accountability, and active community support. Residents who missed the face-to-face visit from the command team are highly encouraged to complete their Tenant Satisfaction Survey to ensure their voices are heard and to help shape the future of Hunter Army Airfield housing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:41 Story ID: 564076 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hunter Army Airfield Command Team Connects with Residents During Walking Town Hall, by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.