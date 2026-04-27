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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF [Image 5 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), maneuver to remove the chocks and chains from a CH-47 JA Block II assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during deck landing qualifications as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 07:43
    Photo ID: 9653285
    VIRIN: 260424-M-EU506-3057
    Resolution: 7688x5125
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF

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    Balikatan
    DLQ
    15thMEU
    USSASHLAND
    Marines
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