Balikatan 2026: Task Force Ashland participates in deck landing quals with JMSDF

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), marshal the take-off of a CH-47 JA Block II assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) during deck landing

qualifications as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 24, 2026.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines,

and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable

combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)