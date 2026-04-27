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    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North [Image 5 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. John Bae 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) monitors an unmanned aerial system during Maritime Strike-North as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag, Philippines, April 24, 2026. MARSTRIKE-N is a combined maritime live-fire training event designed to demonstrate the lethality, precision, and interoperability of U.S. and Philippine special operations forces. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Bae)

    This photo was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9652977
    VIRIN: 260424-A-YB388-1200
    Resolution: 3050x4574
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North [Image 5 of 5], by SGT John Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North
    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North
    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North
    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North
    Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North

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    Green Berets
    BK26
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