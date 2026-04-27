Balikatan 2026: Green Berets conduct drone operations for MARSTRIKE North

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A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducts preflight checks on an unmanned aerial vehicle during Maritime Strike-North as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Laoag, Philippines, April 24, 2026. MARSTRIKE-N is a combined maritime live-fire training event designed to demonstrate the lethality, precision, and interoperability of U.S. and Philippine special operations forces. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Bae)



This photo was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.