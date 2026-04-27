249th Engineer Battalion Continues to Support Saipan Post Sinlaku

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A Soldier with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) inspects electrical equipment along side a contractor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators to critical facilities on the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.