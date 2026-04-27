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    249th Engineer Battalion Continues to Support Saipan Post Sinlaku [Image 2 of 4]

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    249th Engineer Battalion Continues to Support Saipan Post Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A Soldier with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) inspects electrical equipment along side a contractor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators to critical facilities on the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9652436
    VIRIN: 260501-D-A1410-5553
    Resolution: 1024x486
    Size: 109.59 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Continues to Support Saipan Post Sinlaku [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Temp Power Team Continues Support to Saipan Post Sinlaku
    249th Engineer Battalion Continues to Support Saipan Post Sinlaku
    USACE Temp Power Team Continues Support to Saipan Post Sinlaku
    USACE Temp Power Team Continues to Support Saipan

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    temporary emergency power
    USACE
    249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power)
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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