USACE Temp Power Team Continues Support to Saipan Post Sinlaku

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A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team employee inspects a generator as they work with contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.