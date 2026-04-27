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    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class [Image 3 of 6]

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    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend the first human resources and administration graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2026. The administration and personnel career fields have merged into one, streamlined human resources and administration career field. Over the next year, Airmen will see improved efficiency, and expanded opportunities across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9652086
    VIRIN: 260430-F-BD983-1072
    Resolution: 5369x3580
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class
    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class
    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class
    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class
    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class
    Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class

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