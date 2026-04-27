Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class

U.S. Airmen attend the first human resources and administration graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2026. The administration and personnel career fields have merged into one, streamlined human resources and administration career field. Over the next year, Airmen will see improved efficiency, and expanded opportunities across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9652086
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-BD983-1072
|Resolution:
|5369x3580
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
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