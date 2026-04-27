Air Force Human Resources and Administration Course graduates first class

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jasmine McCollum, 335th Training Squadron instructor, presents certificates during the first human resources and administration graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2026. The administration and personnel career fields have merged into one, streamlined human resources and administration career field. This first graduation ceremony recognized more than 45 Airmen for completing the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)