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    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation [Image 2 of 5]

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    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2028 participated in the annual "Inspiration to Serve" Cemetery Tour on April 23 at the West Point Cemetery.
    It is a ceremony where cadets honor the sacrifices of those who came before them, but it also allows them to reflect on the legacy of the Long Gray Line and the importance of service.
    The cemetery tour gives the cadets a chance to learn about the lives of fallen graduates, fostering a deep connection and understanding of the values of service.
    The experience encourages cadets to recognize the sacrifices made by their predecessors and inspires them to continue their careers prior to their Affirmation commitment in August.

    (Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/USMA PAO-VI)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9651833
    VIRIN: 260423-O-ZV784-3362
    Resolution: 3600x2402
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation
    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation
    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation
    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation
    SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation

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