SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation

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Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2028 participated in the annual "Inspiration to Serve" Cemetery Tour on April 23 at the West Point Cemetery.

It is a ceremony where cadets honor the sacrifices of those who came before them, but it also allows them to reflect on the legacy of the Long Gray Line and the importance of service.

The cemetery tour gives the cadets a chance to learn about the lives of fallen graduates, fostering a deep connection and understanding of the values of service.

The experience encourages cadets to recognize the sacrifices made by their predecessors and inspires them to continue their careers prior to their Affirmation commitment in August.



(Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/USMA PAO-VI)