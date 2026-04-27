SCPME hosts Inspiration to Serve as Yearlings reflect on their upcoming affirmation

Photo By Eric Bartelt | Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2028 participated in the annual...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2028 participated in the annual "Inspiration to Serve" Cemetery Tour on April 23 at the West Point Cemetery. It is a ceremony where cadets honor the sacrifices of those who came before them, but it also allows them to reflect on the legacy of the Long Gray Line and the importance of service. The cemetery tour gives the cadets a chance to learn about the lives of fallen graduates, fostering a deep connection and understanding of the values of service. The experience encourages cadets to recognize the sacrifices made by their predecessors and inspires them to continue their careers prior to their Affirmation commitment in August. (Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/USMA PAO-VI) see less | View Image Page

As they entered the hallowed grounds of the West Point Cemetery, cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2028 were reminded of their class motto, “No Calling Too Great,” and the responsibility they carried during the annual “Inspiration to Serve” Cemetery Tour and Pre-Affirmation Reflection event on April 23.



The purpose of the tour is three-fold: It allows the Yearling cadets to remember and honor the sacrifices of the Long Gray Line members who were killed in military service or during training, to inspire them and strengthen their identities as members of the Long Gray Line, and to prompt reflection of their commitment to serve in the Profession of Arms, which second-class cadets affirm each August during the Affirmation Ceremony.



An annual event since 2004 and hosted by the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic (SCPME), this year’s tour highlighted 38 graduate gravesites who gave the ultimate sacrifice to the country. There were 12 honored graduates that either a loved one, friend or colleague spoke on their behalf about the lives and careers of the fallen graduates.



To begin the tour, the Yearlings met with members of SCPME to get an understanding of what the afternoon would bring. Throughout the day, cadets walked the cemetery in their chalk groups and visited two designated gravesites before participating in a pre-affirmation reflection period to discuss the experience with their company tactical officer and noncommissioned officer. Afterward, they walked the grounds to visit gravesites of interest.



One of the highlighted graduates/former cadets during the tour was Class of 2020 Cadet C.J. Morgan, a former standout Army West Point wrestler, who died June 6, 2019, from injuries sustained in a military vehicle accident during Cadet Summer Training.



Class of 2028 Cadet Addison Norcross was part of a group of cadets who ventured to Morgan’s grave and heard his story told by a friend and his father. For Norcross, the words were meaningful.



“We heard from one of (C.J.’s) best friends, and something he said really stayed with me,” Norcross explained. “He told us that when he looks at us, ‘He feels pride and is reminded of his friend.’ That struck me.



“I think I often focus on just trying to be my best self, without fully understanding the impact I can have on others,” she added. “Hearing that perspective opened my eyes to the weight of the role I’m stepping into after Affirmation and re-enforced the importance of commitment.”



As the cadets gained a sense of connection with the Long Gray Line, the experience encouraged them to focus on whether they are ready to lead as officers of character and commit to the responsibilities of their last two years at the academy and five years of active-duty military service, with another three years (eight total) being in any combination of active duty or reserves.



“(Inspiration to Serve) was both inspiring and emotional,” Norcross stated. “Hearing directly from family members and friends made the sacrifice feel real in a way that goes beyond what we discuss in class. I’ve found it incredibly brave for them to stand up and share those stories.”



As these cadets continue to grow during their Cow (second-class) and Firstie (first-class) years, they begin to pivot from their individual character development to how that development operates within the Army perimeters, including coursework such as MX 400, the capstone officership course at the Academy.



This is where Inspiration to Serve intertwines their first two years with the last two years of their cadet experience with the goal of becoming a future Army leader.



“It is extremely humbling,” Norcross said. “At the Academy, it’s easy to move quickly from one task to another without taking time to reflect. Experiences like this force us to pause and recognize the magnitude of what those before us have done. It puts into perspective the responsibility we are preparing to take on and reminds us not to take any part of this journey for granted.”



The most memorable part of the day for Norcross was spending the time with her teammates, the Rabble Rousers, while hearing stories from Long Gray Line members’ friends who were deeply influenced by those who passed.



“It made me realize how lucky I am to be surrounded by such strong, supportive people,” Norcross expressed. “It was one of the first times I really stopped and thought about how our time together isn’t guaranteed.



“I’ve always known we likely won’t all be stationed together, but I hadn’t fully considered the possibility of losing someone,” she added. “That realization made me appreciate my teammates even more.”



The Inspiration to Serve program is an important platform for Yearling cadets to ponder their future service, and for a class’s whose motto is “No Calling Too Great,” the program is a reminder that their calling is coming soon and to think profoundly about the ramification of their decision.



“It forces us to slow down and reflect on the meaning behind the commitment we’re about to make,” Norcross said. “It also encouraged me to reach out to my family and friends and talk to them about what affirmation truly means. It’s easy for them to be proud from a distance, but having a deeper conversation made everything feel more genuine – for both them and me.”



Class of 2028 Cadet Andrew Caprio described Inspiration to Serve as “an immensely impactful day” and “drives home the importance of what we will be doing in the near future.”



“This day will serve as a reminder of the roles that we will play,” Caprio said. “As a future leader that has one of the biggest impacts on our Soldiers’ lives.”



As future responsibility takes hold, Caprio felt making the commitment to affirm is “not fear of making the same sacrifice but rather realizing the immense legacy left by those we visited and questioning if I can live up to the standard they left behind.”



Ultimately, the ‘Inspiration’ experience strengthened Caprio’s resolve to commit while also giving it the “proper perspective on the weight the decision holds.”



He said this event was one of the most important events he’s been to, not just during his cadet career, but in his life.



“The ones we learned about demonstrated what a good leader looks like, acts like and what they leave behind,” Caprio stated. “It served as a blueprint to better formulating the kind of leader I want to be to my future Soldiers.”