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    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense [Image 3 of 6]

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    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Thomas Carden, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, meets with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin during an office call and luncheon at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, April 13, 2026. Joined by Indonesian Deputy Chief of Defense Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita; Ambassador Indroyono Soesilo; Air Marshal Yusuf Jauhari; and Brig. Gen. Tyson Tahara, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard, the group reaffirmed the 20-year partnership between the Hawaii National Guard and Indonesian Armed Forces, established in 2006 under the Department of War National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9651824
    VIRIN: 260413-A-VX744-1091
    Resolution: 6303x4202
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense
    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense
    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense
    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense
    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense
    Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense

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    Hawaii National Guard
    VCNGB
    Thomas Carden
    Indonesia
    National Guard Bureau
    Pentagon

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